Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are on alert after midfielder Ko Itakura confirmed he will not be returning to Schalke this summer following a loan spell from Manchester City. (Record) external-link

Alan Forrest is close to joining Heart of Midlothian after an improved offer for the winger, who is out of contract after a spell at Livingston. (Record) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson backs defender John Souttar to be ready to play for Scotland against Ukraine on Wednesday after only recently making his comeback from injury. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Defender Scott McKenna has earned his Scotland chance, says his former Aberdeen team-mate Ash Taylor.(Record) external-link

Manager Steve Clarke is "desperate" to lead Scotland to the World Cup finals via the play-offs. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Nottingham Forest are ready to step up their efforts to sign defender Connor Goldson, who is out of contract after four years at Rangers. (Sun) external-link

Rangers youngsters Kai Kennedy and James Maxwell could join Partick Thistle on loan. (Sun) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers could replace outgoing forward Rory Wilson with Partick Thistle's Cameron Cooper. (Sun) external-link

Kevin Thomson has left the manager's post at Kelty Hearts because he wants to work in full-time football. (Express) external-link