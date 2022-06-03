Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Deyna Castellanos spent two years at Atletico Madrid after moving from Florida

Deyna Castellanos says she wants to help "accomplish something bigger" in the Champions League after joining Manchester City on a three-year deal from Atletico Madrid.

The Venezuelan forward is Gareth Taylor's first signing of the summer.

"I want to win all the tournaments we are competing for," Castellanos, 23, told BBC Sport.

She joins after two years in Madrid, having graduated from Florida State University before that.

"For me, that is really important - to win trophies collectively and individually," added Castellanos. "The Champions League is something that every player wants to play in.

"We will be working to do better in that tournament and try to accomplish something bigger."

City have never won the Champions League but consistently compete for domestic trophies and lifted the League Cup last season, as well as reaching the FA Cup final.

"It's very exciting to be a part of this team. I was looking forward to being a part of such a big team and such a big club," said Castellanos, who is captain of Venezuela and has scored 12 goals in 25 games for her national side.

"It was about the way Manchester City play and the style they have. It's something I really like. It mixes up the league which is very fast and very direct.

"The style of play Manchester City has is very special because it is a possession team. That was one of the big parts of my decision. It is exciting but it will be a challenge, for sure."

A number of players have left Manchester City with their contracts expiring, including three-time Champions League winner Lucy Bronze, Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir and England midfielders Georgia Stanway and Jill Scott.

But Castellanos, who is expected to be the first of several new signings this summer, said Taylor was "excited with the things Manchester City are doing".

"He was looking forward to me going to Copa America [on 8-30 July] and to come into pre-season in good shape," she added.

"He gave me some tips where he thinks I can help the team and it was something that really excited me."

Castellanos, who scored 23 goals in 58 games for Atletico, described herself as a "very technical and creative player".

She said: "I like having the ball at my feet, trying to make my team-mates better and to score goals. That is what I will try to do.

"I hope we [the fans and I] enjoy each other for a long time and I hope to celebrate titles and goals together."

Taylor said: "She is a player we've admired for a long time so we're pleased to have been able to finally bring her to the club."