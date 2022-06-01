Match ends, Italy 0, Argentina 3.
Lionel Messi and Angel di Maria shone as Argentina beat Italy at Wembley in the Finalissima - a renewal of the contest between the champions of Europe and South America.
Messi's run and cross set up the opener for Lautaro Martinez, who then turned provider for Di Maria to chip a second.
Substitute Paulo Dybala rounded off a handsome win in injury time.
Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini played the first half of what was his 118th and final international match.
The contest is the first between the two continental champions in 29 years.
It is a revival of the Artemio Franchi Cup, competed for twice before - in 1985, when France beat Uruguay and in 1993, when Argentina beat Denmark on penalties.
Argentina further underline huge potential
Argentina's victory continues their remarkable run of results since June 2019 - they are unbeaten in 32 matches, winning their first Copa America since 1993 and cruising through qualification for the World Cup in Qatar in the process.
Their side at Wembley showcased a host of elite global talent, including a stellar front three of Di Maria, Martinez and Messi, who were a menace throughout with their movement and neat interplay.
It was Di Maria and Messi who truly stood out, however, staging their own mini contest with Paris St-Germain club-mate and Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in what became an increasingly one-sided affair.
Inside two minutes, Di Maria was attempting to lob Donnarumma from close to halfway. By the end of the first half, he had scored a magnificent chip to follow up Martinez's opener, created by a typically untouchable Messi run and cross.
Italy were simply grateful to their keeper for the string of impressive saves he made to keep the scoreline respectable, before Dybala fired in low with the last kick of the game.
Behind Argentina's front three, Giovani lo Celso and Rodrigo de Paul were a constant source of energy and positivity while Nicolas Otamendi and Cristian Romero provided grit and guile when needed at the back.
It is 36 years since Argentina won the World Cup. With this side, marrying its undoubted talent with a supreme work-rate, they would appear to have an excellent chance of ending their wait for a third global crown.
Disappointing Wembley return for Italy
For Italy, Wednesday's game could have been a celebration - a return to the scene of their Euro 2020 triumph and a chance to say goodbye to one of the modern game's great defenders.
Instead, what started out as a bitter-sweet occasion ended as a chastening one.
The Azzurri know it will be at least four years before they have the chance to face elite non-European opposition such as Argentina in a competitive fixture again. They also now know just how wide the gulf is between themselves and such sides.
Their failure to qualify for this year's World Cup - the second in a row they will have missed - is undoubtedly a huge blow to a nation that had come so far under the management of Roberto Mancini and would have fancied their chances in Qatar.
It was only nine months ago that they recorded the longest unbeaten run in international football - 37 matches, during which they won the Euros for the second time in their history.
But as the shock play-off defeat by North Macedonia made abundantly clear, theirs is a side in clear need of renewal - a process possibly better enabled by being away from the pressures of competing at a major tournament in the middle of another gruelling domestic season.
The process has already begun. Roberto Mancini's matchday squad had an eye on the future, including inexperienced 23-year-olds Alessandro Bastoni and Gianluca Scamacca and a fourth start for 22-year-old forward Giacomo Raspadori.
His hand has also been forced, with Chiellini departing the international stage after a typically combative 45 minutes, taking 118 caps' worth of experience with him.
Further changes and experiments will come, but so do stern fixtures in the shape of Germany, Hungary and England in the Nations League.
For Argentina, the sky is the limit; for Italy things may get worse before they get better.
Line-ups
Italy
Formation 4-3-3
- 21G Donnarumma
- 2Di LorenzoBooked at 72mins
- 19BonucciBooked at 39mins
- 3ChielliniSubstituted forLazzariat 45'minutes
- 13EmersonSubstituted forBastoniat 77'minutes
- 12PessinaSubstituted forSpinazzolaat 62'minutes
- 8Jorginho
- 18BarellaBooked at 77mins
- 10BernardeschiSubstituted forLocatelliat 45'minutes
- 9BelottiSubstituted forScamaccaat 45'minutes
- 22Raspadori
Substitutes
- 1Cragno
- 4Spinazzola
- 5Locatelli
- 6Lazzari
- 7Florenzi
- 11Politano
- 14Meret
- 15Acerbi
- 16Cristante
- 17Scamacca
- 20Pellegrini
- 23Bastoni
Argentina
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Martínez
- 4Molina
- 13RomeroSubstituted forPezzellaat 85'minutes
- 19OtamendiBooked at 22mins
- 3Tagliafico
- 7de PaulSubstituted forPalaciosat 76'minutes
- 18Rodríguez
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forGonzálezat 90+1'minutes
- 10Messi
- 20Lo CelsoSubstituted forDybalaat 90+1'minutes
- 22MartínezSubstituted forÁlvarezat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Armani
- 2Foyth
- 5Mac Allister
- 6Pezzella
- 8Acuña
- 9Álvarez
- 12Rulli
- 14Palacios
- 15González
- 16Martínez
- 17Gómez
- 21Dybala
- Referee:
- Piero Maza
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Italy 0, Argentina 3.
Goal!
Goal! Italy 0, Argentina 3. Paulo Dybala (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Exequiel Palacios (Argentina).
Post update
Nicolò Barella (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Nicolás González replaces Ángel Di María.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Paulo Dybala replaces Giovani Lo Celso.
Post update
Offside, Italy. Nicolò Barella tries a through ball, but Leonardo Spinazzola is caught offside.
Post update
Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Italy).
Post update
Attempt missed. Julián Álvarez (Argentina) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Julián Álvarez replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Substitution
Substitution, Argentina. Germán Pezzella replaces Cristian Romero because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Exequiel Palacios.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Italy).
Post update
Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Italy. Nicolò Barella tries a through ball, but Gianluca Scamacca is caught offside.
Booking
Nicolò Barella (Italy) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Italy).
