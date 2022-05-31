Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Grimsby edged Wrexham in a nine goal thriller and will now face Solihull Moors in the play-off final at Wembley

Police are investigating after a commentator claimed he was punched while working at Wrexham's National League play-off semi-final on Saturday.

John Tondeur was working for the BBC at the Racecourse Ground as Wrexham lost 5-4 to Grimsby Town in extra time.

North Wales Police said they had received a report of an alleged assault on a radio commentator and are appealing for witnesses.

Wrexham said they were aware of the incident.

"We have acted swiftly to gather as much information as we can, and have passed it to North Wales Police, who we will work closely with on this matter," a club spokesman said.

Tondeur said he was "very satisfied" with the way Wrexham handled the situation.

"It was a completely isolated incident and I won't let it spoil the memory of a brilliant football match," he said.

"Wrexham is a fantastic football club with good staff and fans and I look forward to visiting again - hopefully with both clubs in the Football League."