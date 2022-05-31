Last updated on .From the section Kelty Hearts

Kevin McDonald and Kevin Thomson led Kelty Hearts to Scottish League 1 for the first time

Kelty Hearts have accepted manager Kevin Thomson's resignation - only two months after leading them to their first Scottish League 2 title.

The 37-year-old had been linked with vacancies at Dundee, Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers, with the latter two jobs going to others.

Shaun Maloney remains relegated Dundee's preferred candidate.

Now Kelty have revealed that Thomson and assistant Kevin McDonald have "tendered their resignations".

"Over recent weeks, it became apparent that Kevin's aspirations lay away from Kelty Hearts Football Club," the Fife club stated.

"The club have begun the process of identifying a new management team."

Ex-Scotland, Hibernian, Middlesbrough and Dundee midfielder Thomson replaced Barry Ferguson last May after his former Rangers team-mate left to join Alloa Athletic following a first Lowland League title and promotion to the Scottish Professional Football League via the play-offs.

Under Thomson, they won the fourth tier by 21 points and reaching the fifth round of the Scottish Cup for the first time.