Raheem Sterling (second right) won his fourth Premier League title with Manchester City

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is attracting interest from Bayern Munich and leading clubs in Spain amid uncertainty over his future.

Sterling, 27, won his fourth Premier League title with City this season.

But he started the final-day win over Aston Villa on the bench, in addition to both legs of the Champions League semi-final defeat by Real Madrid.

With just one year left on his contract, Sterling now has a major decision to make about his future.

City have already signed two forwards ahead of the new campaign, Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and Argentine Julian Alvarez from River Plate, and chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has stated the club expect to sign at least two more players this summer.

It is understood Sterling's situation is likely to be addressed in the middle of June, once his international commitments with England in the Nations League are over.

Sterling has no interest in becoming a bit-part player and retains the desire to improve and play a meaningful role in winning more honours.

He also knows playing regularly is the best way of ensuring he retains his England place for November's World Cup in Qatar.

City are likely to sell at least one forward player, with Brazilian Gabriel Jesus heavily linked with Arsenal in recent weeks.

