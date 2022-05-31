Courtney Baker-Richardson: Crewe Alexandra sign Newport County striker
Last updated on .From the section Crewe
Crewe have signed Courtney Baker-Richardson after the striker turned down a new contract at Newport.
Baker-Richardson, who scored eight goals in 32 games for County this season, has agreed a two-year deal with the relegated Alex.
The 26-year-old began his career at Coventry before playing in non-league with Nuneaton, Redditch and Leamington.
His scoring exploits earned him a move to Swansea, where he netted three times in 17 Championship games.
Baker-Richardson is Crewe's third signing this summer, following midfielder Conor Thomas and defender Kelvin Mellor.