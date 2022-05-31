Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

James Perch, who captained Mansfield in the play-off final, considered retiring just nine months ago after fracturing his skull

Mansfield Town are discussing new deals with defender James Perch, midfielder Stephen Quinn and striker Jordan Bowery.

Bowery, 30, along with 36-year-old duo Perch and Quinn, featured in the 3-0 play-off final defeat by Port Vale.

However, the League Two club have transfer-listed striker Danny Johnson, with three other players released.

Centre-back Farrend Rawson is leaving Field Mill, along with goalkeeper Marek Stech and striker Josh Scott.

The club have also taken up contract options on five players - Ollie Clarke, Jason Law, George Maris, Stephen McLaughlin and Kieran Wallace.