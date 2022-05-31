Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Goncalves has played in Asia since leaving Hearts in 2018

Livingston have signed former Hearts and St Mirren striker Esma Goncalves on a two-year deal.

The Guinea-Bissau international returns for a third spell in Scotland, having won the League Cup on loan at St Mirren in 2013, and spent 18 months at Hearts.

Since departing Tynecastle in 2018, Goncalves has played in Uzbekistan, Iran, Japan, India, and most recently Bangladesh.

Livingston boss David Martindale said he would be a "good fit" for the club.

"He hasn't played a lot of football of late but I feel we can afford him that opportunity," Martindale added.

"He knows the league well and likes the physicality the Scottish league will throw at him and has an eye for a goal.

"I'm confident that Esma, once up-to-speed, will prove to be a valuable member of the first-team squad."

Meanwhile, Livingston say the club "is aware" of a tweet containing racial abuse towards Goncalves.

"We'll be following the relevant protocol to ensure this is dealt with appropriately and pushing to ensure the Twitter user is punished accordingly," the club added on Twitter.