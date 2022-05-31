Nuno Mendes: Paris St-Germain sign Portugal international from Sporting Lisbon
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Paris St-Germain have signed Nuno Mendes from Sporting Lisbon on a permanent deal.
The Ligue 1 champions have activated an option to buy Mendes for a reported £34m and his new contract ties him to the French club until June 2026.
Mendes, 19, joined PSG on a season-long loan last summer and has made made 37 appearances, providing two assists.
The left-back was one of four PSG players named in the Ligue 1 team of the year.
He has made 13 senior appearances for Portugal and played in Euro 2020.