Forest Green Rovers have appointed Notts County's Michael Doyle as their new assistant head coach.

Doyle, 40, links back up with Forest Green's new head coach Ian Burchnall.

He joined Notts County as a player in 2019 before taking on a coaching role in May 2021 and became assistant head coach to Burchnall this season.

During his career the midfielder made over 850 appearances for clubs including Coventry City, Sheffield United and Portsmouth.

This season, Forest Green won the League Two title and secured promotion to League One for the first time in their history. Burchnall was appointed in place of Rob Edwards, who left the Gloucestershire club following the conclusion of the season to take up the manager position at Watford.

"It's a very unique situation to come into. It's very rare that a management team come into a club after they've just won the league, but we're all excited and it's brilliant for us," Doyle said.

"When Ian's previous assistant left Notts County, he asked me to step up and I haven't looked back since. It was a great year of learning and I feel really privileged to be stepping up two divisions."