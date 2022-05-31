Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Danielle van de Donk was injured while on international duty with the Netherlands in November

Lyon midfielder Danielle van de Donk is named in the Netherlands Euro 2022 squad after returning from injury.

The ex-Arsenal star, 30, ruptured her Achilles in November and underwent surgery, but is named in the 23-player squad after making her return for Lyon in the Champions League final.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema, Manchester United's Jackie Groenen and Chelsea's Aniek Nouwen are also selected.

The Netherlands hope to defend the title they won on home soil in 2017.

"The return of Danielle [van de Donk] is very good news for all of us," said Netherlands head coach Mark Parsons.

"She is a valuable asset to the team both on and off the field and I am impressed by the way she has worked hard, successfully, on her recovery for months in the run-up to the European Championship.

"We're hoping that she can get some game minutes before we start. There's always risk when you look at a player that hasn't played a lot of football. There's some players you can do this with. Danielle is critical for the whole process."

Van de Donk is joined in the squad by Lyon team-mate Damaris Egurrola, who switched nationalities from Spain to the Dutch earlier this year.

Wolfsburg winger Shanice van de Sanden, who was part of the squad who won Euro 2017, misses out but will train with the squad as a standby in the build-up to the tournament.