Fran Kirby has not made an appearance for club or country since February

England forward Fran Kirby has said she will need to train in a "safe way" to ensure she remains fit for Euro 2022 after more than two months out.

Kirby has not featured for Chelsea or England since February after suffering with fatigue that ruled her out "for the foreseeable future".

However, she was an unused substitute in the FA Cup final earlier this month.

"I feel good and hopefully I can be involved and get some training in," the 28-year-old said.

Kirby added: external-link "I have to try hard but also do the right things to make sure things don't happen again. I know I have to perform to be able to get back into the squad but also do it in a safe way.

"I know my body now and what I can do. I've said to [England head coach] Sarina [Wiegman] and the coaching staff that I will be honest and I will know if I'm not right."

Kirby was selected as part of a 28-player preliminary squad which met at St George's Park to begin preparations on Monday.

Wiegman will name her final 23-player squad for Euro 2022 in mid-June before England play the first of three warm-up games on 16 June against Belgium in Wolverhampton.

The Lionesses then face the Netherlands on 24 June in Leeds and have a training camp in Basel, during which they will play Switzerland on 30 June in Zurich.

Their first game of Euro 2022 is at Old Trafford against Austria on 6 July.

"It's been an interesting few months for me but I'm happy to be here and be involved," added Kirby.

"It was really tough. I've had previous experiences with illness so it was hard to take. At the time I wasn't really caring about football or training but I think I dealt with it really well.

"You lose a lot of stuff you usually do. I wasn't even able to walk the dog for five minutes so it's been nice to do that again. Hopefully now I can continue pushing."