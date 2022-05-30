Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lisa Evans scored three goals while on loan at West Ham last season

Arsenal have confirmed the departure of Scotland international Lisa Evans after the conclusion of her contract.

The 30-year-old winger, who spent last season on loan at West Ham, made 95 appearances after joining Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017.

Evans scored 15 goals in her time with the club and was part of the side that won the Women's Super League title in 2018-19.

She also played a role in the League Cup victory in 2018.