Millwall currently train in Bromley

Millwall have unveiled plans for a new 50-acre training ground near Sevenoaks in Kent.

The Championship club will move the first team, academy and other staff to the site in West Kingsdown.

Millwall, who currently train in Bromley, want to submit the planning application by the end of June.

Chief executive Steve Kavanagh said he hoped the training ground would be ready for the club to move into "in a couple of years".

Work began on identifying a site, which is close to Brands Hatch Circuit and the London Golf Club, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on their website, the club said: "The majority of the training ground will comprise of open football pitches that will blend well into the surrounding landscape.

"The Academy will comprise medical, rehabilitation and treatment facilities, gym and training facilities, team and staff changing rooms, meeting rooms, press/media provision and other amenities for players and management and an indoor training pitch is also required for the players to train in during the winter and inclement weather."

The statement added the academy building "has been inspired by our study of local building forms and we have focused on creating a sympathetic roofscape to the indoor training pitch which reflects traditional agricultural buildings and neighbouring homes".

The club have set up an online microsite external-link detailing the plans and giving people the opportunity to have their say.

Millwall finished ninth in the Championship this season, missing out on a play-off spot on the final day.