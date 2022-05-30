Last updated on .From the section Everton

Frank Lampard insisted Joel Matip's challenge on Anthony Gordon should have resulted in a penalty at Anfield

Everton manager Frank Lampard has been fined £30,000 by the Football Association for his comments after a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool in April.

Lampard was angered that Stuart Attwell did not award a penalty for a challenge on Anthony Gordon by Joel Matip.

Post match, he suggested a penalty would have been given if the challenge had been made on a Liverpool player.

The FA said external-link Lampard breached FA rule E3 "in relation to media comments proven during a personal hearing".

The Toffees contacted the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after the Merseyside derby to query why the challenge on Gordon was not reviewed further.

With the game goalless, forward Gordon went over in the area following a challenge by Liverpool defender Matip.

Eight minutes after the incident Andy Robertson scored Liverpool's opener with Divock Origi sealing the 2-0 win.

"It was a penalty, you don't get them at Anfield," Lampard said after the match.

"If that was Mohamed Salah at the Kop end, I think [the referee] gives that. It was a foul on Anthony."