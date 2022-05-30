Chris Kirchner revived his interest in Derby after pulling out of negotiations just before Christmas

The sale of Derby County to US businessman Chris Kirchner may not now be completed until Wednesday.

Kirchner said last week that he hoped the outstanding issues regarding the sale would be resolved by Tuesday.

Joint administrators Quantuma said in a statement on Monday that "very good progress" had been made but completion before Wednesday may not be possible.

Derby have been in administration since September 2021 and will play in League One next season.

Kirchner was confirmed as the preferred bidder for the club earlier this month.

The sale was held up, however, because of complications surrounding the ownership of their Pride Park stadium.

The Quantuma statement said: "The joint administrators of Derby County Football Club can confirm that very good progress has been made in respect of the sale of the business and the assets of the club to Mr Chris Kirchner.

"Whilst it was to be hoped that completion of this would have been achieved tomorrow (31 May), there is a possibility that completion may be delayed until Wednesday 1 June.

"We would like to reassure all stakeholders but specifically all staff, players and fans that we fully expect completion to happen within the revised timescales set out above."

The sale of Premier League club Chelsea to a consortium led by American investor Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital for £4.25bn was confirmed on Monday.

But Kirchner posted on Twitter: external-link "Comparing anything in this deal with the Chelsea deal is laughable. Have no clue what their structure was or funding mechanisms/process, but very different than ours, I'm sure."

Former England captain Wayne Rooney is to stay at Derby as manager next season and Kirchner confirmed that work is already under way to line up signings to strengthen the squad once a transfer embargo is lifted by the English Football League.

"The team has already been at work on the roster. Really excited about the progress there. News to come on that front once we officially close [the deal]," he added.