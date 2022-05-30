Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Freddie Ladapo's goals helped Rotherham finish second in League One

Rotherham United striker Freddie Ladapo has signed for Ipswich Town on a three-year contract.

The 29-year-old will complete the move to Portman Road when his contract with The Millers expires next month.

Ladapo scored 15 goals in 41 games in 2021-22 to help Rotherham win promotion to the Championship.

"The chance to come and play for this club, with the history and fanbase it has, is brilliant for me. I am buzzing," he told the Ipswich website. external-link

"The manager has plans and goals here, and this feels like the perfect fit for me."

Ladapo made his Football League debut in the East region for Colchester United and also played for Southend and Plymouth before joining Rotherham in the summer of 2019.

"He is a proven goalscorer at this level but beyond that he brings qualities to the side that we think will be important for us," said Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna.

"Freddie has a good physical stature, the ability to run beyond the defence, and is good in one-on-one situations.

"He's a signing that we think can be really important for us."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.