Bambo Diaby made seven appearances for Preston after joining in January

Preston defender Bambo Diaby has signed a new two-year deal.

The 24-year-old Senegalese signed a short-term contract with the Lilywhites in January and made seven appearances in 2021-22.

He was a free agent after serving a two-year doping ban that saw him released by former club Barnsley in October 2020.