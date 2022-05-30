Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Theo Vassell's only goal for Salford in 2021-22 came in a 2-0 win at Leyton Orient in February

Salford City defender Theo Vassell has signed a new two-year deal.

The 25-year-old made 27 appearances for the League Two Ammies in 2021-22 after joining on a free transfer last summer after leaving Wrexham.

"I wanted to stay at a club where I felt settled," Vassell told the club website. external-link

"Obviously I feel there is a lot more to come for myself and the club, we want to go places and I want to be a part of that."

Vassell follows captain Ash Eastham in agreeing new terms at the Peninsula Stadium.