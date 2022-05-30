Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Ashworth had a successful spell as FA technical director

Newcastle have confirmed the appointment of Dan Ashworth as their sporting director.

The 51-year-old resigned from his technical director role at Brighton in February and has been on a period of gardening leave since as the clubs engaged in negotiations.

He joined Brighton in 2018 after six years as the Football Association's technical director.

In that time, England enjoyed huge success at youth level.

It included age-group triumphs at three tournaments in 2017.

Ashworth is Newcastle's first executive appointment since the club's takeover by new Saudi Arabian-backed owners last October.

A Newcastle statement read: "Newcastle United are delighted to announce that Dan Ashworth will become the club's sporting director after an agreement was reached with Brighton and Hove Albion to release him from his current contractual obligations with immediate effect.

"The terms of this agreement will remain confidential between the clubs and are subject to Premier League approval.

"Newcastle United will issue further information following the relevant approval process."

Brighton confirmed Ashworth's immediate departure in their own statement, adding: "We would like to thank Dan for his services, and wish him well for the future."