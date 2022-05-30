Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Aidan Barlow played 34 games for Doncaster this past season

Midfielder Aidan Barlow has signed a new one-year deal with Doncaster Rovers with the option of a further 12 months.

The 22-year-old scored once in 34 games for Rovers last season, following a July move to South Yorkshire.

Barlow began his career with Manchester United, and trialled with Stoke City in addition to a spell in Norway with Eliteserien side Tromso.

"It was a big learning curve as my first year in professional football," Barlow told the club website. external-link

"While we hoped for more as a team, I felt like I was developing constantly and picking up things to improve in my game."