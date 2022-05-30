Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Former defender Chorley (right) was appointed shortly before the arrival of Ben Garner (left) as manager last summer

Swindon Town director of football Ben Chorley has resigned from his role at the club with immediate effect.

Chorley was appointed in July 2021 having served as a recruitment scout since 2018 until April last year.

The former Wimbledon, MK Dons and Leyton Orient defender brought a number of players to Swindon and also recommended the appointment of manager Ben Garner last summer.

Under Garner, Swindon reached the League Two play-offs this season.

"I personally, and on behalf of Swindon Town Football Club, would like to thank Ben Chorley for all the hard work he has done," said external-link Swindon owner Clem Morfuni.

"We wish him all the best in the future in his endeavours.

"Please bear with us as we continue to strengthen our club ahead of the 2022-23 season."

Swindon finished sixth in the League Two this season and were beaten by Port Vale in their play-off semi-final, who went on to clinch promotion in the final against Mansfield.