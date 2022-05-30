Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Glentoran forward Conor McMenamin could make his Northern Ireland debut at the age of 26

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough says he hopes his new international call-ups "are here to stay".

Uncapped quartet Brodie Spencer, Shea Charles, Conor McMenamin and Charlie McCann are in the squad for June's Nations League games.

Northern Ireland are missing a number of key men, including Stuart Dallas, Craig Cathcart and Josh Magennis.

"They wouldn't be here if we didn't think they were ready for it," said Baraclough of the four players.

Northern Ireland host Greece on Thursday in the first of four Nations League games in the space of 10 days.

Despite filling in for experienced players, Baraclough has no doubt those handed a maiden call-up will adapt to international football.

"We are looking to build towards trying to qualify for a Euros next year. It's the start of the cycle and this is playing a big part in that," he said.

"Hopefully some of the new lads in the group are here to stay and they make such an impression that they will firmly be in our plans for the next two years.

"I have been forced into bringing certain newcomers in, but by no means are they out of their depth. With four games over a 10-day period many of them will be used."

Ian Baraclough was Northern Ireland's Under-21 manager before taking on the senior job in 2020

Since being appointed manager in 2020, former Under-21 boss Baraclough has trusted youth and players such as Dan Ballard, Ali McCann, Shayne Lavery and Paddy Lane have broken through into the senior side.

Northern Ireland held a training camp at St George's Park in England with their new recruits earlier in May and Baraclough added it was "great for me to see how they worked together".

"What the kids will bring is energy and enthusiasm. They will handle themselves and it will bring a real energy in the group," he said.

"They know what it is like to come into a new environment and know what it takes to feel your way into the group.

"Even the likes of Dan Ballard and Ali McCann, who experienced it a couple of years ago, have already gone into that middle group, if you like."

Greece 'our most difficult fixture'

Northern Ireland's Nations League campaign kicks-off with Greece at Windsor Park on Thursday before a trip to Cyprus on Sunday and games away to Kosovo and home to Cyprus.

"It's probably going to be our most difficult fixture," added Baraclough on the visit of Greece.

"Greece are a decent footballing nation, we know that, and I saw in their friendly games there was a renewed energy in there as well.

"We can only worry about ourselves and try to get that first win on the board and that sets you off on a good start for the following five games.

"I want four positive performances no matter what team I put out.

"It's not a case of throwing them in all at one time. We are going to try to win every game and that is a massive challenge for us."