Penalties were needed at Vale Park after the semi-final against Swindon ended 2-2 on aggregate

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke has been fined £500 by the Football Association following a scuffle during the League Two play-off semi-final with Swindon.

The 44-year-old was sent off in injury time at Vale Park after a touchline coming together with Swindon defender Dion Conroy.

He admitted a charge of improper conduct, in accordance with FA Rule E3.

Vale won the game 6-5 on penalties, and were promoted to League One with victory over Mansfield at Wembley.