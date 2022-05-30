Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Foord (left) has won 69 caps for Australia

Arsenal forward Caitlin Foord has signed a new contract with the Women's Super League club.

The 27-year-old Australia international, whose current deal was due to expire this summer, has scored 23 goals in 62 games since joining from Portland Thorns in 2020.

Arsenal have not revealed the length of the new contract.

"Since I joined this club, I've absolutely fallen in love with being here," Foord told the Arsenal website.

"I had lost my way in football a bit, but since being here I've absolutely fallen in love and found myself again."

Head coach Jonas Eidevall said: "Caitlin is a top player and an integral part of what we're building here.

"Her contribution in both attack and defence are crucial to our game, so we're delighted that she has signed a new contract."

Arsenal finished second in the WSL this season - one point behind Chelsea - and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

Foord said: "We want to win multiple trophies and I think with the squad, the team, the players and the support we have, we have the squad to be able to do it."