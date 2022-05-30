Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Steve Cooper's success in guiding Nottingham Forest back to the Premier League has been likened to Brian Clough's achievements

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has been assured by the club's owner he will have "the ammunition" needed to compete in the Premier League.

Forest were promoted to the top flight for the first time in 23 years when they beat Huddersfield 1-0 in Sunday's Championship play-off final.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis vowed to ensure Forest will not just fight for survival next season.

"This team belongs in the Premier League," he said. external-link

Addressing the club's fans during Monday's victory parade in Nottingham, Marinakis added: "From the very beginning this was not an investment. It was a passion.

"We will give all the ammunition to Steve for the new season to be able to be very competitive and to try, not only to maintain the position in the Premier League, but also to perform well.

"The sky is the limit."

Forest have a long and illustrious history, excelling particularly under the legendary Brian Clough during the 1970s and 1980s when he led them to a First Division title and two European Cup wins.

Marinakis said promotion back to the Premier League presents an opportunity to create new, historic moments at the club.

"I come from Greece and Greece has a very big history," he said.

"Everybody lives with this history and sometimes you don't see the future because you talk about the past. Now we need to draw a line and write a new history for this club.

"Brian Clough did a lot for this club. Now, 40 years later, Steve Cooper has done something similar, even bigger if you take in the present conditions and how competitive football all around the world is.

"We respect our history but now is the time to write a new history that is even brighter."