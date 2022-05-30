Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lehmann joined Aston Villa at the end of the 2021 Women's Super League season from West Ham

Switzerland international Alisha Lehmann has made herself unavailable for selection for this summer's Euros.

The Aston Villa forward has scored six goals in 33 appearances for her country and two in 21 appearances for the Midlands club.

Lehmann, 23, said it was a "personal decision" to forgo the chance to play at the Euros.

She added she did not feel "mentally ready" to be involved in the tournament.

Switzerland head coach Nils Nielsen said: "We wish Alisha all the best. If the timing is right for everyone, the door to the national team will remain open.

"The priority for us now is to work with those players who are 100% motivated and ready for the European Championship."

Switzerland are in Group C at this summer's Euros along with the Netherlands, Sweden and Portugal.