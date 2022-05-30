Amandine Henry: Lyon star left out of France Euro 2022 squad
France head coach Corinne Diacre has left Lyon forward Amandine Henry out of her 23-player squad for Euro 2022.
Henry's stunning strike opened the scoring in the Champions League final against Barcelona, which her side went on to win 3-1.
Eugenie le Sommer, France's all-time top goalscorer, and Sarah Bouhaddi are also notable absentees.
Everton's Kenza Dali and West Ham's Hawa Cissoko are included.
Les Bleues will play Cameroon and Vietnam in warm-up matches before their first Euro match against Italy on Sunday, 10 July.
They are also joined in Group D by Belgium and Iceland.
France squad
Goalkeepers: Mylene Chavas (Bordeaux), Justine Lerond (Metz), Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Juventus)
Defenders: Selma Bacha (Lyon), Hawa Cissoko (West Ham), Sakina Karchaoui (Paris St-Germaint), Griedge Mbock Bathy (Lyon), Eve Perisset (Bordeaux), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Marion Torrent (Montpellier), Aissatou Tounkara (Atletico Madrid)
Midfielders: Charlotte Bilbault (Bordeaux), Kenza Dali (Everton), Grace Geyoro (Paris St-Germaint), Ella Palis (Bordeaux), Sandie Toletti (Levante)
Forwards: Sandy Baltimore (Paris St-Germaint), Delphine Cascarino (Lyon), Kadidiatou Diani (Paris St-Germaint), Marie Antoinette Katoto (Paris St-Germaint), Melvine Malard (Lyon), Clara Mateo (Paris St-Germaint), Ouleymata Sarr (Paris St-Germaint)