Ivan Perisic: Inter winger set for Tottenham medical

Ivan Perisic
Ivan Perisic played 35 times in Serie A this season, scoring eight goals

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic is set to have a medical at Tottenham Hotspur on Monday and is expected to join the Premier League club on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old's contract with Inter expires at the end of June.

Croatia international Perisic worked with Spurs boss Antonio Conte when the latter guided Inter to the Serie A title in the 2020-21 campaign.

Perisic played 49 times and scored 10 goals this season in all competitions as Inter won the Coppa Italia.

He looks set to be Tottenham's second free transfer of the summer, with Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster also expected to join the north London club.

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by martin, today at 10:22

    Good addition to help bring along Sess

  • Comment posted by Just a normal guy, today at 10:20

    Suggests Conte is having influence at Spurs as Levy doesn't normally sanction players of this age , free or not

  • Comment posted by Frank, today at 10:18

    more and more I think top footballers will seek to run down their contract to strengthen their own negotiating position in the transfer market, either to stay or for a move.

  • Comment posted by wheresmybrexitbonus, today at 10:18

    Would have thought a club like Spurs would have ambition beyond a 33 year old.

    • Reply posted by Jonathan , today at 10:20

      Jonathan replied:
      Excellent point.

  • Comment posted by Poch99, today at 10:18

    Perisic will be another great addition by Conte. Like Milner, his fitness levels belies his age.

  • Comment posted by AirTime, today at 10:18

    good player, hopefully he stays injury free and he gets a good season or two in

  • Comment posted by Steely_Dan54, today at 10:18

    Great signing if they get him. Will be perfect in the left-wing back position that Conte employs, and Sessegnon will be ready to take over in a couple of years when Perisic moves on.

  • Comment posted by KillerCriddle2, today at 10:17

    Good short term signing on a free, can't imagine he's going to pull up many trees but will be a good addition to the dressing room considering his experience.

  • Comment posted by NUTS, today at 10:17

    Bait for Modric...

  • Comment posted by Jonathan , today at 10:17

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by AbsoluteMuppet, today at 10:15

    Spursy splashing out on the frees 🕺

    • Reply posted by Matt F, today at 10:20

      Matt F replied:
      Got another 4 or 5 to bring in yet. Smart signing letting that extra £150M go further.

  • Comment posted by gerald niblet, today at 10:15

    He always looks impressive

  • Comment posted by Mr Smudger, today at 10:14

    Quality player and as a follower of Croatia it will be great to see him in the premier league.

  • Comment posted by K Star, today at 10:14

    Another good quality signing by Conte ! COYS !!

  • Comment posted by Plum, today at 10:13

    Welcome to Tottenham Ivan.

  • Comment posted by An independent England, today at 10:12

    Spurs must be skint.

    • Reply posted by spitfire1962, today at 10:21

      spitfire1962 replied:
      A free is a free my boy. COYS

  • Comment posted by An independent England, today at 10:12

    Past his best.

    • Reply posted by church04, today at 10:17

      church04 replied:
      Voted inters player of the season last season so still got a few more years

