Ivan Perisic: Inter winger set for Tottenham medical

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic is set to have a medical at Tottenham Hotspur on Monday and is expected to join the Premier League club on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old's contract with Inter expires at the end of June.

Croatia international Perisic worked with Spurs boss Antonio Conte when the latter guided Inter to the Serie A title in the 2020-21 campaign.

Perisic played 49 times and scored 10 goals this season in all competitions as Inter won the Coppa Italia.

He looks set to be Tottenham's second free transfer of the summer, with Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster also expected to join the north London club.

  • Comment posted by The Iron Duke, today at 10:35

    Nice to see all the laughing and spite. Just like all the laughing and ‘reject’ comments about Bentancur and Kulusevski in January, and the “who ?” comments about Romero in August. You aren’t laughing now are you Woolwich Bottling Factory Works Team fans ?

  • Comment posted by gio, today at 10:41

    I'm not a Spurs fan but anyone with a football brain can see getting someone like him for free can only be a good thing

    • Reply posted by frannie, today at 10:51

      frannie replied:
      200k a week free ?

  • Comment posted by Poch99, today at 10:18

    Perisic will be another great addition by Conte. Like Milner, his fitness levels belies his age.

  • Comment posted by Matt F, today at 10:26

    Experienced and a proven winner. Played 49 games last season so far from past it. All of that for free so the club can spend in other areas. Good competition for Sess down the left. An absolute no brainer.

    • Reply posted by Nok Su Kow, today at 10:32

      Nok Su Kow replied:
      Mourinho wanted him at utd, got Pogba!
      I think he's a very good signing. Has a eye for goal and will cause problems for defenders.

  • Comment posted by K Star, today at 10:14

    Another good quality signing by Conte ! COYS !!

  • Comment posted by iwys, today at 10:39

    I watch Serie A regularly and Perisic is currently one of the best players in the world. A great loss for Inter but a brilliant signing for Spurs.

  • Comment posted by Steely_Dan54, today at 10:18

    Great signing if they get him. Will be perfect in the left-wing back position that Conte employs, and Sessegnon will be ready to take over in a couple of years when Perisic moves on.

    • Reply posted by The Tottenham Lore, today at 11:05

      The Tottenham Lore replied:
      I would have thought perisic is replacing hojberg?

  • Comment posted by gerald niblet, today at 10:15

    He always looks impressive

  • Comment posted by Plum, today at 10:13

    Welcome to Tottenham Ivan.

  • Comment posted by Dommo, today at 10:23

    Given today's footballers can play well in to their 30's at the top level, although he is 33, he brings experience of winning trophies and a 2 year deals makes perfect sense compared to Spurs normal policy of buy young to sell on later.

  • Comment posted by Mr Smudger, today at 10:14

    Quality player and as a follower of Croatia it will be great to see him in the premier league.

  • Comment posted by Good bad and ugly, today at 10:28

    Good player - especially if you can get him on a free transfer!

  • Comment posted by Eddie, today at 10:23

    Judge Conte by his signings so far before talking about OAPs for free

    • Reply posted by FoxSpur, today at 10:31

      FoxSpur replied:
      Quite a few IQ compromised Muppets questioning Conte's judgement.

  • Comment posted by Just a normal guy, today at 10:20

    Suggests Conte is having influence at Spurs as Levy doesn't normally sanction players of this age , free or not

    • Reply posted by Southgate Knows, today at 10:23

      Southgate Knows replied:
      This is Fabio Paratici's doing

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 10:36

    Too old? Was one of Inter's most consistent performers this season, taking them to within one game of winning the title.

  • Comment posted by Gary Scott, today at 10:34

    Conte did an excellent job at spurs last season. United should have signed him when they had the chance. Looking forward to what he produces with Tottenham this season.

  • Comment posted by Alex Clemence, today at 10:53

    It’s great business. Virtually no downside. Bet there are some United fans on here though who are making fun of this. Considering Leicester took them to the cleaners over Maguire, and Juventus bent them over the table with taking Pogba and reselling him back, they should probably look at their own transfer policy before judging this signing.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 10:38

    Baller... that's the value of someone like Conte

    • Reply posted by HKJ, today at 11:05

      HKJ replied:
      Yeah, he'd never have agreed to join Nuno's team. Don't get me wrong, I still like Nuno, but he doesn't have the same draw as Conte.

  • Comment posted by cftrb3xr, today at 10:46

    Could be a great influence and teacher for the younger players and still has the quality to do a job for the team

  • Comment posted by KillerCriddle2, today at 10:17

    Good short term signing on a free, can't imagine he's going to pull up many trees but will be a good addition to the dressing room considering his experience.

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 11:00

      Cole replied:
      He was one of Inter's best players last season, and should be able to play LWB or LW. Think he might have a bit more of an impact than you think - although even if he's limited to sub/cover appearances and a level head it's still a good singing for free. Conte hasn't done us wrong yet.

