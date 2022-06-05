Close menu

Solihull Moors 1-2 Grimsby Town (AET) - Jordan Maguire-Drew winner sends Mariners back to EFL

By Chris PeddyBBC Sport

Last updated on .

Jordan Maguire-Drew scores the winner for Grimsby in extra time
Jordan Maguire-Drew came off the bench to score the winner for Grimsby in extra time

Substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew's extra time winner sent Grimsby straight back up to League Two with a 2-1 victory over Solihull Moors in the National League play-off final.

Kyle Hudlin's header gave the Moors the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Top scorer John McAtee hit back for the Mariners to level the score and send the match to extra time.

Maguire-Drew's finish from a trademark long throw-in completed the turnaround with nine minutes remaining.

Promotion takes Grimsby back to the Football League following one season in English football's fifth tier.

The Lincolnshire side had the better of the first half and had two penalty appeals waved away, firstly after Jordan Cropper went down under a challenge from Callum Maycock.

Their second came as McAtee was caught late by Solihull captain Kyle Storer but again play was waved on with no VAR in use.

Solihull's goal came against the run of play as Joe Sbarra's hung-up cross was headed into the net by 6ft 9ins striker Hudlin.

Grimsby pushed for the equaliser and were level on 69 minutes as McAtee latched on to Andy Smith's pinpoint through ball to coolly roll his 16th goal of the season inside the post.

Both teams went in search of a winner at the London Stadium but it was the Lincolnshire side who made the crucial breakthrough as Andrew Dallas failed to deal with Cropper's long throw into the box, with Maguire-Drew turning in at the back post.

Kyle Hudlin scores to give Solihull the lead
Kyle Hudlin scored to give Solihull the lead

Comeback kings Grimsby fight back again

Grimsby's journey back to the EFL has been anything but simple, needing extra time to win all three of their play-off matches.

Gavan Holohan's 96th-minute equaliser saved the plucky Mariners from defeat to Notts County in their eliminator match, before super sub Mani Dieseruvwe came on score in the winner in the 119th minute to set up a semi-final against Wrexham.

The sides played out an all-time National League classic at the Racecourse, where the lead changed hands eight times before Jordan Davies' 80th-minute leveller sent the game to extra time with the score 4-4.

Luke Waterfall was the match-winner on that occasion, again in the 119th minute.

It did not look like it was going to be Grimsby's day in London when Hudlin climbed above Danny Amos to give Solihull the lead - after the Mariners had had numerous opportunities to score, as well as a decent claim for a penalty.

But once again they rose like a phoenix from the ashes to climb back up to League Two at the first time of asking.

Comments

Join the conversation

38 comments

  • Comment posted by kevin, today at 19:11

    Great that your back Grimsby…good luck next season league football again!

  • Comment posted by Magpie87, today at 19:10

    Probably the maddest play-off run that I can remember. Well done Grimsby.

  • Comment posted by SuperNotts1862, today at 19:06

    Grimsby town FC are a team who never know when they're beaten.
    Think they might surprise a few league two sides next season because there isn't a huge difference between the two divisions.
    Mansfield Town to go up as champs and Grimsby to to make the playoffs?
    Stockport could do well too.
    Well done Grimsby town.

  • Comment posted by Paul from Barking, today at 19:05

    Congratulations to Grimsby but massive sympathies to Solihull. I was rooting for the latter but only for the reason that all the other teams in the playoffs this year had played in the FL, Solihull not having done so.

    Better luck next year (after us, Dagenham & Redbridge)

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 19:04

    They need to end this pricing monopoly over all play off formats, how do the administrators expect to encourage fans and supporters when they’ve already paid extortionate travel and accommodation costs.

    Well done Grimsby Town.

  • Comment posted by Gary H, today at 19:04

    Impressed that Grimsby returned in one season. Always enjoy the trip to Cleethorpes. Well done see you next season, Stags fan

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 19:04

    Something very fishy about the BBC’s coverage of Grimsby

  • Comment posted by frog, today at 19:02

    Congratulations to the fish people 🐟

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 19:01

    Great to see Grimsby back in the league at the first time of asking. Some effort is that. They have a never-say-die attitude and to do what they’ve done through the play offs is monumental. Well done Mariners.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 18:59

    It'll be interesting to see if they stay up this time

  • Comment posted by Tricky1963, today at 18:56

    Well done Grimsby, a proper club with a proud history. We don't need another Birmingham team in the league.

  • Comment posted by Family Davies , today at 18:52

    Appalling coverage from BBC as they displayed the score incorrectly for the whole game; even to the point when it prompted a snarky response from the beeb in the live chat telling fans to stop pointing out the error... all to no avail. An insult to the fans. Anyway well done Grimsby and commiserations to Solihull.

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 18:58

      TheMiller replied:
      Their coverage of the EFL and non-league is abysmal. They almost cannot be bothered to even report, hence all the errors. And this, in a country that has the best football pyramid in the world, and whose 2nd tier is the fifth most watched league in the world. Shame on you BBC.

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 18:52

    Well done to Grimsby.

    One other point - the footballing authorities in our country should hang their heads in shame. The price of tickets for these playoff finals is nothing short of a disgrace. Average price for the EFL games was over £60, the minimum for this non-league game was £42. This game could have been a sell-out, but instead they’d prefer to price fans out of it. Twenty is plenty!

    • Reply posted by Tricky1963, today at 18:58

      Tricky1963 replied:
      Give it a rest eh ?

  • Comment posted by Mel, today at 18:49

    Well done Grimsby and commiserations to Solihull who must be absolutely gutted.

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 18:46

    Good to see an English player getting a game at this level.

  • Comment posted by GT1980, today at 18:46

    Well done Grimsby a tough ask to bounce back at the first attempt

  • Comment posted by JTK 1701, today at 18:45

    Glad for Grimsby but feel sorry for Solihull been consistent over the last few years - would love them to make it next year

  • Comment posted by DAVE, today at 18:43

    well done the cod heads

    • Reply posted by goodnight, today at 19:06

      goodnight replied:
      here's lookin at ya haddock eyes me owd kipper, ook and line no stinker

  • Comment posted by Keith Fenton, today at 18:42

    Congratulations Grimsby - from a Notts fan. Beating Notts, Wrexham and Solihull, you did it the hard way - so it’s well deserved. Good luck in the efl.

  • Comment posted by Phweeb, today at 18:42

    Up the mariners!

