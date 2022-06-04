Grimsby beat Wrexham 5-4 in extra time in their National League play-off semi-final

Solihull Moors boss Neal Ardley says National League play-off final opponents Grimsby could benefit from having had to play extra-time twice.

The Moors meet the Mariners at West Ham's London Stadium on Sunday for a place in the English Football League.

Grimsby had to go to extra time to beat both Notts County and Wrexham away to get to the final.

"It could be a factor if it's in their legs but then it could be a massive positive for them," he told BBC WM.

"They've been through it and they've had to score last-minute goals and come from behind, we haven't experienced that.

"They know they've got that character to dig in and cope and we've got to find out if we have if it comes to it. It'll all come down to who turns up and gives their best performance on Sunday."

The Mariners lost both league games to Solihull in the regular season and finished 10 points behind them in the table.

They are looking to return to the EFL at the first time of asking whereas the Moors have never played in the Football League before.

Former Wimbledon boss Ardley has recent experience in the National League play-off final, having led Notts County out against Harrogate behind closed doors at Wembley in 2020.

"It's funny because I was on the other side of the spectrum with Notts, as we looked to bounce back at the first time of asking while Harrogate had never been in the league before," Ardley added.

"Now I've got Grimsby trying to bounce back at the first time and I'm trying to take Solihull up for the first time. I'm hoping for a similar result that Harrogate got [3-1 win].

"It's quite a unique little story and that's what football is all about, little clubs like us and big ones like Grimsby."

Ticket pricing a 'shame'

League sponsors Vanarama have donated £20,000 to both finalists to help bring down the cost of tickets, which were priced at £40 to £45 for adults.

After a backlash over the pricing the National League said in a statement that they "don't always get everything right."

"It's a fantastic venue but it's a shame because I'm hearing and seeing that a lot of people are struggling to afford to come," Ardley said.

"Really you'd be better off reducing the prices and getting more people in to make the National League look better, which isn't easy because it is a fantastic league."