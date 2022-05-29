Close menu

Mondaypages

Last updated on .From the section Football

Many of Monday's papers focus on the scenes before and after Liverpool's Champions League final defeat
Many of Monday's papers focus on the scenes before and after Liverpool's Champions League final defeat
Andy Robertson has said Uefa panicked in stating fans arriving late caused Saturday's issues
Andy Robertson has said Uefa panicked in stating fans arriving late caused Saturday's issues
The Independent points to Nottingham Forest's return to the Premier League
The Independent points to Nottingham Forest's return to the Premier League
The Daily Telegraph also gives prominence to Forest's play-off win at Wembley
The Daily Telegraph also gives prominence to Forest's play-off win at Wembley
The Star carries images of fans trying to get into the Champions League final with more quotes from Robertson
The Star carries images of fans trying to get into the Champions League final with more quotes from Robertson

Top Stories