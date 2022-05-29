Close menu
French Ligue 1 - Play-offs - 2nd Leg
Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne1AuxerreAuxerre1
Auxerre win 5-4 on penalties

Saint-Etienne v Auxerre: Ugly scenes after Ligue 1 relegation

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Saint-Etienne's fans invade the pitch
Saint-Etienne fans invaded the pitch and many threw flares

Saint-Etienne were relegated from Ligue 1 after losing a play-off against Auxerre in a penalty shoot-out.

The defeat sparked a pitch invasion by angry Etienne fans, with many hurling flares at the main stand and towards the players' tunnel.

Police armed with shields and batons used tear gas to disperse supporters.

The loss ends an 18-year stay in the top flight for the 10-time French champions, and a return for Auxerre after a 10-year absence.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Auxerre's Hamza Sakhi opened the scoring before Saint-Etienne's Mahdi Camara equalised.

That took the tie to penalties. Auxerre goalkeeper Donovan Leon saved from Ryad Boudebou, giving Birama Toure the chance to make it 5-4 in the shoot-out and win it for the Ligue 2 side.

He made no mistake, and as soon as the ball nestled in the goal, fans flooded onto the pitch.

Players fled to the safety of the dressing rooms as police tried to quell the trouble.

They were just the latest ugly scenes at Saint-Etienne's Stade Geoffroy-Guichard. The club have being sanctioned several times this season for crowd trouble and Sunday's game was played with one stand closed following unrest at a game against Monaco last month.

Auxerre goalkeeper Donovan Leon makes a save in the penalty shoot-out against Saint-Etienne
Auxerre goalkeeper Donovan Leon saved from Ryad Boudebou
Auxerre's players celebrate their victory at the end of the French L1-L2 play-off second leg football match against Saint-Etienne
Auxerre players celebrated after Birama Toure made it 5-4 on penalties to the Ligue 2 side
Saint-Etienne's fans invade the pitch
Saint-Etienne's fans immediately invaded the pitch
Riot police officers clash with Saint-Etienne's fans who invaded the pitch after being defeated by Auxerre
Riot police then clashed with Saint-Etienne's fans who invaded the pitch

Line-ups

Saint-Étienne

Formation 4-4-2

  • 50Bernardoni
  • 14SackoSubstituted forAntunes da Silvaat 58'minutes
  • 2Moukoudi
  • 22Mangala
  • 13Trauco
  • 17AouchicheSubstituted forNordinat 58'minutes
  • 28YoussoufSubstituted forDiousséat 110'minutes
  • 8CamaraSubstituted forMoueffekat 80'minutes
  • 20Bouanga
  • 21HamoumaSubstituted forBoudebouzat 80'minutes
  • 10KhazriSubstituted forCrivelliat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Nade
  • 7Boudebouz
  • 11Antunes da Silva
  • 18Nordin
  • 25Dioussé
  • 26Sako
  • 29Moueffek
  • 31Crivelli
  • 40Green

Auxerre

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 16Léon
  • 2Arcus
  • 4Mendes Júnior
  • 5Pellenard
  • 3Bernard
  • 12TouréBooked at 89mins
  • 7HeinSubstituted forSinayokoat 75'minutes
  • 27TrouilletSubstituted forPerrinat 64'minutes
  • 22SakhiSubstituted forCoeffat 83'minutes
  • 29AutretSubstituted forDugimontat 95'minutes
  • 19Charbonnier

Substitutes

  • 6Ndom
  • 10Perrin
  • 14Ben Fredj
  • 17Lloris
  • 20Coeff
  • 21Dugimont
  • 25Sinayoko
  • 26Joly
  • 40De Percin
Referee:
Antony Gautier

Match Stats

Home TeamSaint-ÉtienneAway TeamAuxerre
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home19
Away13
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home12
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Saint-Etienne 1(4), Auxerre 1(5).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Saint-Etienne 1(4), Auxerre 1(5).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Saint-Etienne 1(4), Auxerre 1(5). Birama Touré (Auxerre) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Saint-Etienne 1(4), Auxerre 1(4). Denis Bouanga (Saint-Etienne) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Saint-Etienne 1(3), Auxerre 1(4). Gaëtan Charbonnier (Auxerre) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Saint-Etienne 1(3), Auxerre 1(3). Assane Dioussé (Saint-Etienne) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Saint-Etienne 1(2), Auxerre 1(3). Gaetan Perrin (Auxerre) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Saint-Etienne 1(2), Auxerre 1(2). Miguel Trauco (Saint-Etienne) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Saint-Etienne 1(1), Auxerre 1(2). Jubal (Auxerre) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Saint-Etienne 1(1), Auxerre 1(1). Arnaud Nordin (Saint-Etienne) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Saint-Etienne 1, Auxerre 1(1). Rémy Dugimont (Auxerre) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Penalty saved! Ryad Boudebouz (Saint-Etienne) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the top right corner.

  13. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Saint-Etienne 1, Auxerre 1.

  14. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Saint-Etienne 1, Auxerre 1.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arnaud Nordin (Saint-Etienne) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Assane Dioussé.

  16. Post update

    Lassine Sinayoko (Auxerre) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Aïmen Moueffek (Saint-Etienne).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Gaëtan Charbonnier (Auxerre).

  19. Post update

    Assane Dioussé (Saint-Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Saint-Etienne. Conceded by Carlens Arcus.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG38268490365486
2Marseille38218963382571
3Monaco38209965402569
4Rennes382061282404266
5Nice382071152361666
6Strasbourg381712960431763
7Lens3817111062481462
8Lyon3817111066511561
9Nantes381510135548755
10Lille381413114848055
11Brest38139164957-848
12Reims381113144344-146
13Montpellier38127194961-1243
14Angers381011174455-1141
15Troyes38911183753-1638
16Lorient38812183563-2836
17Clermont3899203869-3136
18Saint-Étienne38711204277-3532
19Metz38613193569-3431
20Bordeaux38613195291-3931
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport