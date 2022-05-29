Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Little has made 267 appearances for Arsenal across two spells, scoring 156 goals

Midfielder Kim Little has rejoined former club OL Reign on a short-term loan until the start of Arsenal's Women's Super League campaign.

Little, 31, will play for the Seattle-based side until 15 August, returning in time for Arsenal's 2022-23 campaign.

The former Scotland international represented Reign from 2014-16.

"Kim will go down in history as one of the best players to ever play in the National Women's Soccer League," said OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey.

"To have the chance to work with her again is exciting,

"This is a unique opportunity for us and one that we felt could be a huge impact on our squad in a crazy summer schedule.

"Kim's ability and experience will be crucial for us to push our performances forward and help continue the growth of our young squad."