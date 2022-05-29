Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Celtic have won both cup competitions this season

Izzy Atkinson scored an extra-time winner as depleted Celtic beat Glasgow City 3-2 to win the Women's Scottish Cup at Tynecastle.

Deposed champions City twice fought back; Jenna Clark and Lauren Davidson cancelling out strikes from Shen Mengyu and Charlie Wellings.

Jodie Bartle was sent off before half-time but Celtic had the better of it in front of a record crowd of 4,345.

And Atkinson's late goal secured a cup double for Celtic this season.

It is Celtic's first victory in the competition and adds to the SWPL Cup they won against the same opponents in December.

City, who lost out on the league title after 14 years of dominance, finish a season trophyless for the first time since 2005.

Celtic, who had finished 10 points behind runners-up City in SWPL1, began at a pace that City's full-backs struggled to deal with.

Wellings sprinted down the right but was denied by Lee Alexander in the game's first big chance.

City responded with Megan Foley's cross clipping the crossbar, but as play swung back to the other end, Celtic brought their huge support to life with the opening goal.

Jacynta Galabadaarachchi picked out Shen in the box and she coolly picked her spot high into the net.

City responded almost immediately as Clark bundled in Hayley Lauder's free-kick.

Then, two huge moments of controversy had both sides reeling.

Clarissa Larisey skipped by Foley and was taken down for a Celtic penalty. The referee had attempted to play on before belatedly pulling play back.

Wellings sent Alexander the wrong way, but their lead would be short-lived again.

This time Priscila Chinchilla earned a penalty when she was knocked trying to reach a low cross. Bartle was red carded for the infringement much to the fury of the Celtic bench, with Davidson slotting home the spot-kick.

Celtic players celebrate Izzy Atkinson's extra-time winner

Fran Alonso's side had taken the lead twice, but now they were down to 10 players and very much the underdogs.

And yet, it was Celtic who looked the more likely to score.

Galabadaarachchi was a whisker away from reaching a cross with the opposition box all to herself. And then an even better chance arrived.

Wellings burst through the defence and past the goalkeeper, had the net at her mercy, but somehow ballooned her shot into the stand.

The action wouldn't let up right to end of the 90 minutes. Clark's brilliant challenge stopped Wellings getting one-on-one with the goalkeeper. City then raced forward on the counter and Ode Fulutudilu's effort was deflected over the bar.

With the last kick of normal time, Atkinson scarpered past her marker and Alexander had to push away a drilled shot.

As the minutes ticked away in extra time Atkinson would have another chance and she made it count, driving at the City defence, finding a gap, and firing in low to seal a historic win.

'We fight up until the last minute'

Celtic head coach Fran Alonso told BBC Alba:

"I couldn't be any prouder.

"I thought we started outstanding in the game, but obviously the red card changes everything. In the changing room at half-time, we spoke about it, we knew we could still do it between ourselves.

"This group show it all the time. We have a strong belief in ourselves - we fight up until the last minute.

"Today is a special day, the second trophy of the season. I just can't believe it."

On Bartle's red card, he added: "Jodie was emotional but we said 'we've got you Jodie' - this is what we do. It's part of the game, what is done is done."