Paul Mullin celebrates after scoring for Wrexham in the play-off semi-final against Grimsby

It is inevitable and predictable that Wrexham's play-off disappointment will not be described as the Hollywood ending that fans, and no doubt the owners, had dreamt of.

The club's movie star co-chairman Ryan Reynolds had his head in his hands when Grimsby scored a late extra-time winner, which spelt the end of Wrexham's promotion dreams for another year.

Wrexham have now failed to secure promotion via the play-offs six times in their history and face a 15th season outside the Football League.

"It just seems that we always come down on the wrong side of where we want to be," said former player and manager Andy Morrell, who suffered play-off heartbreak on three occasions with the club.

"They need to go away, reflect on the last few games especially and the season on the whole, and take stock of the monumental steps they've made from where they were - and then find players that will fit the mould."

For current manager Phil Parkinson, defeat to Grimsby "hurt" following a season in which they took the title race to the final day, only to lose out on automatic promotion to Stockport County.

"The ultimate goal was to get promotion," Parkinson said in the aftermath of defeat.

"There's been a lot of success stories in terms of the squad we've built

"We had to move quickly to play catch-up against a lot of other established teams at this level, who have spent a lot of money putting structures together.

"The club is far ahead of where it was last year and in recent years. I think we've done well to formulate the squad we've done but today was costly for us."

Semi-final defeat at home against Grimsby came 12 months on from Wrexham's failure to reach the play-offs and which led to the departure of previous manager Dean Keates.

Parkinson, when asked if he was up for the challenge of leading Wrexham next season, was unequivocal: "Absolutely, 100%.

"When the time comes we need to take stock of the situation and be ready to go again. Decisions about anything should never be made when the emotions are still high.

"We'll let the dust settle and we'll make the right decisions to help make the club move forward."

Wrexham had a mixed start to the campaign as a new team bedded together.

But a busy January transfer window, which included the signing of striker Ollie Palmer for a club record fee from AFC Wimbledon, kickstarted a push for promotion.

The Dragons went on a 15-game unbeaten run and went from trailing league leaders Stockport by 11 points at one stage to briefly replacing them at the top on the penultimate weekend.

Paul Mullin (left) and Ollie Palmer scored a total of 41 goals between them during the season.

Despite a disappointing end to the campaign, which also included an FA Trophy final loss to Bromley at Wembley, former midfielder Waynne Phillips has been encouraged by the club's progress since Reynolds and Rob McElhenney became owners last year.

"The ultimate goal at the start of any season for this football club is promotion and yet again that's not come," said Phillips, who now follows the club in his role as a BBC Radio Cymru summariser.

"I fully accept that's a disappointment but what we've seen off the field has been absolutely wonderful.

"I wake up some mornings and feel that I have to pinch myself to believe that it's happening,

"I applaud the manager and the squad he's assembled here. He's been given the opportunity to bring Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer into the football club

"But it just goes to show that they need a little bit more if Wrexham are going to achieve that ultimate goal of promotion."

Morrell believes there are certain areas where Wrexham need to strengthen during the close season.

"The system seems to be Phil Parkinson's system. He's a 3-5-2 man and Ollie Palmer made a big difference in that system," Morrell added.

"I think they are missing a creative player or a midfielder that's happy to have the ball in any situation and dictate a game for the team

"That one player, I don't know where you go and get [him] because they're not going to be cheap, but Wrexham do have the funds to go and find that one."

Parkinson was backed by the owners in the transfer market during the season, with high-profile signings such as Paul Mullin, Ben Tozer, Palmer and Aaron Hayden dropping down to the National League from EFL clubs.

Wrexham have the spending power to attract players during the summer, but there are questions whether they will be able to keep hold of their star names for another season in the fifth tier.

"If you are talking Mullin and Palmer then I think they will both stay," Morrell said.

"They are paid very well for any level of football and they have fully bought into the story here.

"This story isn't finished yet - there's definitely more pages to be written."

Among the big-name signings, homegrown talent also shone during the season.

Jordan Davies contributed 16 goals during the league campaign, while 19-year-old Max Cleworth put in some assured defensive displays.

"There will be changes and one or two that are not going to be here next season," Phillips said

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds were confirmed as Wrexham's owners in February 2021

"I feel there will be interest in one or two such as Max Cleworth and Jordan Davies. I wonder if there's going to be interest from clubs higher up?"

Hollywood owners Reynolds and McElhenney have experienced the gamut of emotions which football serves up during their first full season at the helm.

Both were among another packed Racecourse Stadium crowd for the play-off semi-final.

Speaking before the Grimsby game, the club's executive director Humphrey Ker had said they were happy with the club's progress during the season.

"If we stay down it doesn't really change our plans for the summer," Ker had told BBC Radio Wales before the Grimsby game.

"Our recruitment last summer was very much League One, League Two players and we wanted to build a squad that we thought would be competitive for League Two.

"We have the same targets irrespective of what division we're in.

"We're so happy with what we've achieved thus far. One of our stated goals was to get this place full, get this place rocking and get people in the town enjoying their football again and having something to look forward to.

"That we already feel we've ticked off."