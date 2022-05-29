Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United finished sixth in the premier League this season

Former interim manager Ralf Rangnick will not take up his two-year consultancy role at Manchester United.

The 63-year-old German will instead concentrate on his new job in charge of Austria.

The consultancy role was agreed as part of Rangnick's arrival at Old Trafford in December. He was replaced by Erik ten Hag at the end of the season.

Asked this week about Rangnick's likely input, Ten Hag said the decision was United's.

Rangnick confirmed the news at his unveiling as Austria manager on Sunday.

A United statement read: "By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

"We would like to wish Ralf the best of luck in this next chapter of his career."