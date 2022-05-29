Close menu

Karim Benzema: Should Real Madrid striker win Ballon d'Or?

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments50

Karim Benzema seems to be the overwhelming favourite to win the Ballon d'Or after Real Madrid's Champions League victory - so is this the French veteran's finest hour?

The 34-year-old, who scored 44 goals in 46 games this season, would become the second-oldest player to win it after Blackpool's Stanley Matthews, who was 41 when he won the first ever award in 1956.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was man of the match in Paris and Vinicius Jr scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over Liverpool. It was a rare quiet night for Benzema - who had a goal disallowed for offside - in a brilliant season.

"Of course," Benzema told Canal Plus if he was thinking about the Ballon d'Or - the prize organised by France Football which is awarded annually to the world's best footballer.

"Now I will join up with the national team but I don't think I can do much more with my club. We will see what happens, but in any case I am proud of what I have done."

He added: "Let's see what happens. I have trophies and I have nothing else [to prove] on the pitch. The important thing is to enjoy it."

France legend Thierry Henry, speaking on American television, said: "I just want to say something to France Football or whoever is watching - close the votes. Benzema won it. Bye."

So how good has Benzema been, who usually wins the Ballon d'Or and what would this mean?

The case for Benzema

Europe's top scorers this season

There is one quite simple argument for Benzema to win the 2022 Ballon d'Or on 17 October - he has been the star player for the best team in Europe.

Real Madrid won La Liga and the Champions League - and Benzema won the Golden Boot in both.

He scored 27 league goals, nine clear of anyone else, and 15 Champions League goals - one every 74 minutes.

Benzema was a clutch player too, with 10 of those 15 goals coming in the knockout stages alone - a joint record in a season.

He netted a hat-trick at home against Paris St-Germain and another at Chelsea in the next round - plus the winner against Manchester City in the semis.

"The argument is over for the Ballon d'Or," said former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport. "If Benzema doesn't get it, that will be a travesty."

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said: "We are dependent on Benzema. Karim is a modern forward and [does] what is required of strikers - everything, including defensive work.

"He is the perfect representation of what a centre-forward should be in today's football."

Benzema's career renaissance

Karim Benzema's goals by season

Benzema's two top-scorer trophies this season were his first since the 2007-08 Ligue 1 Golden Boot, when he scored 20 goals for champions Lyon as a 20-year-old.

He has experienced a huge career revival since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real in 2018. Benzema's role in that team was largely to help Ronaldo score, but he has come into his own since Ronaldo left for Juventus, becoming the star forward himself.

In Ronaldo's final two seasons at Real, Benzema scored 11 and five La Liga goals respectively. In the following four years he has averaged 23 league goals a season, on Saturday won his fifth Champions League, and after a six-year exile from the France team he returned last year to score nine goals in 13 games for Les Bleus.

However, it has all come amid the backdrop of a scandal which stunned the football community in France.

In November 2021, Benzema was found guilty of conspiring to blackmail former France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape.

A judge gave Benzema a one-year suspended jail term and ordered him to pay a fine of 75,000 euros (£63,000).

Who usually wins the Ballon d'Or?

Before Saturday's game people speculated the winner of the Champions League final could decide the winner of the Ballon d'Or.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal - and Mohamed Salah won a third Premier League Golden Boot.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked before the match if the winner of the final could scoop the individual trophy.

"When you think about how these type of competitions are decided the answer is probably yes," he said.

"You are either Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi or you won the Champions League final. That is the way it goes. That's how it was in the last few years. It will increase the chances definitely."

Klopp is not wrong. You have to go back to 2006 and World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro for the last time the Ballon d'Or was awarded to someone other than Messi, Ronaldo or a Champions League winner.

Admittedly Kaka in 2007, and Luka Modric in 2018, were the only players apart from the big two to win in that time.

It was widely believed Robert Lewandowski, who won the 2019-20 treble with Bayern Munich, would have won in 2020 but the award was cancelled because of Covid.

What would this mean?

Benzema has been nominated several times - and will certainly be on the shortlist announced on 12 August - but he has never finished in the top three.

He would become the first Frenchman since Zinedine Zidane - Benzema's former manager at Real Madrid - in 1998 to win.

BBC Sport went to Benzema's hometown of Bron in Lyon before the game to talk to some of his childhood friends.

Farouk said Benzema, whose parents are both Algerian, gives "hope for the youth" for people who share his background.

"Now everyone thinks they can make it as footballer, or at least make their dreams come true," he said.

"In Bron we support Real Madrid 100%, we watch all the matches. When Real Madrid are playing everyone is watching.

"When he can come to Lyon or Bron he'll visit and play a five-a-side with us older guys, and when the kids see him, he'll stop and speak to them.

"I would say that he has inspired many in Terraillon [a neighbourhood in Bron].

"We're proud of him. We have one dream here - and that is that he wins the Ballon d'Or and we wish him all the best in the world."

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

50 comments

  • Comment posted by aj, today at 16:31

    Quite simply... No

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 16:31

    The French police 👮‍♀️ get my vote for how they handled the scousers last night in Paris 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by TONY PAGE, today at 16:28

    A bit of donkey actually just been lucky he has loads of talent supplying him from midfield,

  • Comment posted by Generic Liverpool Fan 99, today at 16:27

    When I said he was world class 3 years ago, I got loadsa downvotes on here. But he’s got every single attribute you would want in a CF, and even some you’d ask for in midfielders. Cannot remember seeing him lose the ball last night, despite attempting some difficult link up with Vinicius.

    If he wins this year it will not only be deserved, but recognition of his decade-long unsung work.

  • Comment posted by kevirl, today at 16:20

    Van Dijk or Mane to win it surely

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 16:20

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Dante, today at 16:25

      Dante replied:
      Messi, found guilty on several counts for tax fraud.

  • Comment posted by Dante, today at 16:20

    If Messi or Ronaldo had done what he had done this season, it wouldn't even be up for discussion.

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 16:14

    As a bitter liverpool fan:( , benzema has to get it. What a season he has had and look at his trophy haul this season. As a person he’s not really good but as a player he is amazing

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 16:12

    We should take a stand and make a political point by giving it to Rashford for all the amazing things he has done for football and the country more broadly. If not him, maybe a footballer that gives money to Black Lives Matter? Would make sense to me!

  • Comment posted by kris, today at 16:10

    Bluntly though, he doesn’t even get in the French squad, Mbappe is clearly a better player and Giroud always has and continues to provide better balance up front alongside the other attacking talents. Statistically maybe he is the best player for the CL winners, but I really don’t think he’s the best player in the world.

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 16:13

      TheMiller replied:
      “Doesn’t get in the French team” - I mean he was banned for like 8 years 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 16:08

    No way, TAA or McGuire deserve it more !

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 16:09

      KingFreddy replied:
      Good joke, even my dog laughed.

  • Comment posted by as it is, today at 16:07

    Hope he wins it as him and his club have saved us normal fans from bandwagon fc

  • Comment posted by U18413988, today at 16:06

    There is no doubt he probably deserves it he has been outstanding but winning the champions league probably wins it for him, this is not the best Madrid team you will ever see and still beat Liverpool easily, he has dragged Madrid to the champions league title

  • Comment posted by GatwickGuy, today at 16:05

    Lol! All liverpool fans gonna down vote French player.

    • Reply posted by Footballfan, today at 16:14

      Footballfan replied:
      Not at all, I think he 100% deserves it

  • Comment posted by Tombattersea, today at 16:05

    Got to be Ronaldo or messi why change a habit of a lifetime

  • Comment posted by The Artiste Formally Known as Prints, today at 16:04

    Given all the supposed "World Class" players in the PL, why is it hardly ever anyone who plays there?
    Funny that.....!

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 16:11

      KingFreddy replied:
      It tends to be someone who scores alot of goals rather than that seasons best player though. The award has been a joke for years.

  • Comment posted by whitevanman, today at 16:04

    He deserves it. He also played in the shadow of Ronaldo and the team was always set up so Ronaldo could shine. He’s shown everyone how good he is in the last few seasons.

  • Comment posted by U18413988, today at 16:03

    1st - benzema
    2nd - lewandowski
    3rd - ronaldo

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 16:10

      TheMiller replied:
      4th - rashford?

  • Comment posted by Big gaz, today at 16:03

    Guaranteed really .

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 16:02

    Give it to Bale...

    • Reply posted by GatwickGuy, today at 16:06

      GatwickGuy replied:
      Why not! He gets champion league medal for playing 18 hole.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport