Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Ryan Jack, Rangers, Hibs, Dundee, Andy Considine, St Johnstone
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has been ruled out of Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine on Wednesday due to a calf injury, with Luton Town's uncapped Allan Campbell drafted into the squad as a a replacement. (Sunday Mail)
Northern Ireland midfielder Steven Davis, 37, is close to agreeing a new one-year contract with Rangers. (Sunday Mail)
Former Hibs boss Shaun Maloney remains Dundee's number one target for their managerial vacancy and discussions are continuing but the parties have so far been unable to reach agreement. (Courier)
Hibs are set to bid for ex-Hearts striker Cole Stockton, who netted 26 goals for Morecambe last season. (Sun)
Former England goalkeeper Jack Butland, currently second choice at Crystal Palace, is on Rangers' shortlist of targets should Allan McGregor decide to retire. (Sun)
Defender Andy Considine - released by Aberdeen at the end of the season - is weighing up offers from clubs in Scotland, England, Europe and Australia. (Press & Journal)
St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry is a transfer target for English League One side Burton Albion. (Sun)
James McPake, who was sacked in February with Dundee second bottom of the Premiership, insists he would have kept the club up if given the chance. (Sunday Mail)
Rangers should make a move for Ellis Simms following the Everton striker's impressive loan spell at Hearts last season, says former Ibrox forward Kenny Miller. (Sunday Mail)