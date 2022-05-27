Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Liverpool were hoping to complete a treble of trophy wins for this season

Liverpool fans have been told to "book the hotel" for next year's Champions League final in Istanbul by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final in Paris to deny the English side a second title in three years.

It means they finish the season having won the FA Cup and League Cup.

"I have a strong feeling we will come again. The boys are competitive. We will have an outstanding group next season," said Klopp.

"Where's it [the final] next season? Istanbul? Book the hotel."

