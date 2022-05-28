Chris Millington (right) had been Pete Wild's assistant at Oldham and moved with him to Halifax

Halifax Town have promoted Chris Millington to become their new manager.

Millington, who has been at the club for three seasons, had been assistant to Pete Wild who left the club to take over the vacant post at Barrow.

Halifax say they will look to appoint a new assistant to work alongside Millington in the coming weeks.

"It is strongly felt that continuity if at all possible is a positive way to move forward and build on the current foundations," a club statement said.

"Chris has been very keen to demonstrate both his passion for the club and his desire and ability to be allowed to progress into the position of first team manager.

"As we have striven to do with previous appointments, we are delighted not only to give players opportunities to further their careers, we are also pleased to do the same for managers."