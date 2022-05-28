Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Paul Mullin gave Wrexham the lead from the penalty spot but the hosts were denied a second spot kick

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was left "seething" with the referee's performance following his side's play-off loss to Grimsby Town.

Luke Waterfall's 119th-minute winner sealed a 5-4 win for Grimsby in a pulsating semi-final at the Racecourse.

Parkinson was unhappy with a number of decisions made by Adam Herczeg.

"How the league put the referee in charge of that game is absolutely beyond me. I'm absolutely seething," Parkinson said.

"His performance was so far below the level accepted for a game of this magnitude, it was incredible.

"Congratulations to Grimsby, they've got there and good luck in the final.

"There was so much at stake. There's two fantastic football clubs, owners that have invested money in the clubs, and they put a sub-standard referee in a game of this magnitude.

"We had this referee two weeks ago and how he's been put in charge of this game I'm gobsmacked.

"We scored a goal which didn't stand, we had a player fouled before their goal and we had [Bryce] Hosannah clattered in the middle of the goal, which should have been a penalty.

"I haven't seem any of these incidents back, but dear me that performance was poor."

Herczeg had officiated in Wrexham's final game of the regular season against Dagenham & Redbridge.

Wrexham had finished runners-up to Stockport County, missing out on the title and automatic promotion.

Against Grimsby, Paul Mullin's penalty gave Wrexham the lead but John McAtee levelled with Waterfall putting the visitors ahead.

Ben Tozer and Mullin made it 3-2 and although Ryan Taylor and Mani Dieseruvwe restored Grimsby's lead, Jordan Davies equalised to send the tie into extra time before Waterfall's late winner.

Parkinson said the defeat was "as tough as it gets", with Wrexham now facing a 15th season outside the EFL.

"We're 30 seconds away from penalties and we concede a goal of that nature," Parkinson added.

"If it's pens it's pens, we know that's a 50/50 situation so it hurts."