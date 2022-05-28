Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales teammates Kieffer Moore (centre), Chris Mepham (left) and David Brooks (right) celebrate Bournemouth's automatic promotion

Wales striker Kieffer Moore is hoping to add World Cup qualification to what has already been a whirlwind end to the season.

Moore scored the winning goal which saw Bournemouth promoted to the Premier League, and celebrated by getting engaged to girlfriend Charlotte Russell in Dubai.

The 29-year-old now wants to end Wales' 64-year wait to play at a World Cup.

Wales face either Scotland or Ukraine in the play-off final on 5 June.

Despite a potential fairy tale ending, Moore's season has been anything but plain sailing after being sidelined for more than two months with a broken foot.

The injury came within a few minutes of his Bournemouth debut following a January move from Cardiff City.

Moore missed Wales' World Cup play-off victory over Austria in March, but scored four goals in as many games as the Cherries returned to the Premier League after a two-season absence.

"I have played nowhere near as much football this season as I wanted to, and it was a tough road getting back with all the rehab and everything I had to overcome," he said.

"But to score those goals at the end of the season and get promoted to the Premier League was amazing."

Wales begin their Nations League campaign in Poland on 1 June, but all thoughts are on the play-off final in Cardiff the following Sunday.

"Playing at a World Cup is the pinnacle and it would mean everything," said Moore.

"If I could do that in the same year as playing in the Premier League then it's an amazing achievement. It would be a pinch myself moment."

The March postponement of the Scotland-Ukraine game has allowed Moore to regain fitness for the play-off decider he would have originally missed.

"I'm very lucky to be able to play in this game. I got injured for the first one, when unforeseen things happened, but thankfully I've now got the chance to play my part," he said.

"I'm very happy about that. Scoring the goal that takes your nation to the World Cup is what everyone is dreaming of."

Speaking of his engagement, Moore added: "It's been a long time coming, what with Covid and the Euros.

"I have been meaning to do it sooner, but it just felt like the right time and the right moment."