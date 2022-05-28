Close menu

Liverpool v Real Madrid: Kick off delayed because of problems getting fans into stadium

Kick off in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid has been delayed by 15 minutes because of problems getting the fans into the stadium.

The match in Paris was scheduled to get under way at 20:00 BST.

More to follow.

