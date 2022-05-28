Liverpool v Real Madrid: Kick off delayed because of problems getting fans into stadium
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
Kick off in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid has been delayed by 15 minutes because of problems getting the fans into the stadium.
The match in Paris was scheduled to get under way at 20:00 BST.
More to follow.
