Josie Green joined Tottenham in 2016

Josie Green, Angela Addison and Rachel Williams have left Tottenham.

Wales midfielder Green, 29, made 141 appearances in six seasons and helped establish Spurs in the Women's Super League.

England Under-21 forward Angela Addison, 22, leaves after four seasons in which she scored 19 goals in 90 games.

English striker Rachel Williams, 34, scored eight goals in 41 matches in two seasons.

Loanees Jiali Tang and Viktoria Schnaderbeck will return to Shanghai Shengli and Arsenal respectively.

Tang, the only Chinese player to have featured in the WSL, played 13 games and Austria defender Schnaderbeck five after arriving in January.

Tottenham finished fifth in the WSL and reached the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Head coach Rehanne Skinner said: "The players leaving us have been instrumental to our journey and Spurs Women would not be where we are today without their efforts. They are exceptional people on and off the pitch."

Tottenham have exercised options to extend the contracts of Shelina Zadorsky, Ria Percival, Tinja-Riikka Korpela, Jessica Naz, Rosella Ayane, Maeva Clemaron and So-hyun Cho by a year.

Esther Morgan, Eleanor Heeps and Gracie Pearse will return to Spurs after loan spells.