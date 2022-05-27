Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Aberdeen could land a windfall of up to £1m if Nottingham Forest win the English Championship play-off final on Sunday, with the Dons having inserted a promotion clause in the deal that took defender Scott McKenna to the City Ground in 2020. (Sun) external-link

Ukrainian former St Johnstone player Sergei Baltacha says "the whole world" will cheer on his country's national side when they face Scotland at Hampden in the World Cup play-off semi-final on Wednesday. (Times) external-link

Midfielder Charlie Adam - freed by Dundee this summer - says the club reneged on their decision to offer him a new deal after relegation from the Scottish Premiership. (Scotsman) external-link

Hearts want to "become a big club in Europe", says owner Ann Budge, as she pledged to back manager Robbie Neilson in raising the "quality and quantity" of the squad. (Scotsman) external-link

Ferencvaros sports manager Tamas Hajnal insists he is "sure" Moroccan forward Ryan Mmaee will stay with the Hungarian champions despite interest from Celtic. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Rangers chairman Paul Murray says the club need to sell some of their top players this summer - with Calvin Bassey linked with a £25m move to Aston Villa - to give manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst the funds to rebuild the team to attempt to reclaim the Scottish title. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Rangers have fended off competition from Liverpool and Manchester United to sign highly-rated Aberdeen Under-18 star Lancelot Pollard. (Sun) external-link

Celtic and Rangers are both interested in out-of-contract Derby County captain Tom Lawrence, but English sides including Leeds and Southampton are also in the frame. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren admits the club need to continue to sell some of their best young talent as they strive to become self-sufficient. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian full-back Paul McGinn will sign a new one-year contract extension after triggering a clause in his deal based on his number of appearances last season. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Having signed Shaun Rooney from St Johnstone, new Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown is eyeing a second raid on the Premiership with Ross County forward Regan Charles-Cook in his sights. (Sun) external-link