Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea won the Premier League five times and the Champions League twice during Abramovich's ownership

The Chelsea sale is expected to be completed on Monday after a "final and definitive agreement" was reached with the consortium led by Todd Boehly.

The Premier League and UK government have approved the £4.25bn takeover.

Chelsea were put up for sale in March before owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned over his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The club have been operating under a special government licence which expires on 31 May.

"Chelsea Football Club can confirm that a final and definitive agreement was entered into last night to sell the club to the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital consortium," the club said in a statement on Saturday morning.

"It is expected that the transaction will be completed on Monday."

The consortium is led by Boehly, but Clearlake Capital - a Californian private equity firm - would own a majority of the shares in Chelsea. Other investors include US billionaire Mark Walter, a co-owner of the LA Dodgers with Boehly, and Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss.

On Tuesday the Premier League said the consortium had passed its owners' and directors' test.

On Wednesday the UK government said it had "reached a position where we could issue a licence that permits the sale of Chelsea".

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust said: "The CST has been very encouraged by the interactions we have had with Mr Boehly and his team over recent months, but the hard work starts now.

"It is now time to deliver both on and off the pitch in building a successful, inclusive and forward-thinking club with supporters at the forefront."

More to follow.