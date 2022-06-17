Close menu

Sadio Mane: Liverpool striker to join Bayern Munich in deal worth up to £35m

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane scored 120 goals in all competitions for Liverpool

Liverpool have agreed a 41m euro (£35.1m) deal to sell Sadio Mane to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Reds will get a fixed 32m euros (£27.4m) with an additional 6m euros based on appearances and 3m euros based on individual and team achievements.

Liverpool turned down two bids from Bayern before accepting their latest offer for the 30-year-old, whose deal with the Reds ran until next summer.

He joined Liverpool for £31m plus £2.5m in add-ons from Southampton in 2016.

Since then, Mane scored 90 Premier League goals for the Anfield club and finished last season with 23 goals in all competitions.

News of his departure follows Tuesday's signing of Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica for an initial £64m.

Alongside fellow forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, who are both 30, Mane has been integral to Liverpool's success in recent years.

The trio helped the club win the Champions League in 2019 and then end a 30-year wait for the league title in the following season.

This has also been an exceptional year for Mane, who won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal before helping Liverpool win the Carabao Cup and FA Cup and finish runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League.

Bayern's opening bid was for 25m euros and 5m euros in add-ons, which were only based on individual and team achievements and not appearances.

They increased it to a 35m euro deal, while Liverpool were understood to want about 50m euros (£42.8m).

Mane is expected to replace Robert Lewandowski at Bayern, with the Poland international set to lave the German club having been linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

How Sadio Mane "volleyed" Liverpool into the FA Cup final
Comments

Join the conversation

237 comments

  • Comment posted by Kmelx, today at 15:20

    All the best to Sadio, great player and great servant to the club!

    • Reply posted by LockStockBringo, today at 15:38

      LockStockBringo replied:
      As a complete neutral, if I had to keep either Mane or Salah, it'd be Mane every time. Big loss for Liverpool.

  • Comment posted by Anti Kate G F, today at 15:23

    as a united fan, he terrorised us and the rest of the prem for years. Sad to see such a player go but i think this is a good time for both sides to part. All the best Sadio.

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 15:39

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Not hard to terrorise man u though these days 🤣

  • Comment posted by Danny W, today at 15:24

    Great asset to the Premier League and Liverpool. A consummate professional. Sorry to see him go

    • Reply posted by Mark , today at 15:26

      Mark replied:
      Agreed.

  • Comment posted by R1ckyDaMan, today at 15:21

    35m ... what a steal!

    If he played abroad and an English team came in for him he'd be worth 80m plus.

    • Reply posted by Norm77, today at 15:29

      Norm77 replied:
      Not with one season left on his contract - its a good deal for both parties (on the basis Mane wanted to leave and not forced).

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 15:25

    What a truly wonderful player Sadio has been for Liverpool and the Premier League. Good luck, you have earned it. YNWA

    • Reply posted by garry, today at 15:49

      garry replied:
      Uses his elbows to much for me German defenders beware

  • Comment posted by Modulox, today at 15:25

    What a player he has been for Liverpool. Selling him for a similar fee for what we signed him for having provided stella service for 6 years and with on 1 year left on his contract is decent business I suppose. But he'll be missed, a fabulous player for Liverpool and a major part of the success under Klopp. Good luck Sadio lad.

  • Comment posted by Scott Cowley, today at 15:24

    Good business by Liverpool, had the best years out of him and selling him for basically what they paid. He has now been replaced by a younger model

    • Reply posted by samthompson , today at 15:30

      samthompson replied:
      Bayern are getting a great player for a low price. Potential Ballon d'or contender, best years may be ahead of him

  • Comment posted by SpiIled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 15:22

    Forever a Liverpool legend! Thanks for the memories.

  • Comment posted by Andy R, today at 15:25

    A loss not only to LFC but to the Premier League. Good luck Sadio ad thank you for entertaining us as football fans in England

  • Comment posted by red adair, today at 15:22

    Best of luck Sadio!!

  • Comment posted by FootOfDavros, today at 15:28

    Incredibly sad about this.

    Mane really has been an incredible servant for the club. Quiet, humble guy who put in an honest shift every time he pulled on the shirt. Came to be the embodiment of the ethic Klopp looks for in his players and has been a key part of Liverpool's recent successed.

    Will be sorely missed. Good luck for you future Sadio!

  • Comment posted by Mark60, today at 15:24

    Been absolutely brilliant for lfc. Good luck for the future.

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 15:48

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      Did his job well no doubt, grown in a field in Southampton harvested by Liverpool like so many others, is this their academy? Or, have others moved in?

  • Comment posted by gary78, today at 15:29

    I was never annoyed that he chose to leave, he served us amazingly and if he wants a better final pay and new challenge then good luck to him.

    Thanks so much for the memories Sadio and all you helped us achieve 💪🍻

  • Comment posted by Scott Zena, today at 15:24

    Good luck Mane and thanks for everything. Continue your great charity work back home.

  • Comment posted by Gooner, today at 15:22

    Great player, great spell at Liverpool. Seems like a good deal for Bayern!

    • Reply posted by Steven S, today at 15:32

      Steven S replied:
      Win-win.

  • Comment posted by Darkstar, today at 15:22

    Best of luck Sadio, thanks for the memories!

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 15:22

    A special player that I'm glad to have witnessed him both at Liverpool and Southampton.

  • Comment posted by Graham, today at 15:27

    Gutted.....but all good things must come to an end. Has left a legacy and no bad feeling behind and you cannot ask for more from a player.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 15:21

    LEGEND

  • Comment posted by maniia, today at 15:26

    A fair price for someone in the last year of their contract. No hard feelings, always welcome back and thanks for the amazing memories Sadio! YNWA

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 15:49

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      True that! Good price but we’ll earned, He keeps moving up.

